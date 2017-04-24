Gregg Allman Clarifies He’s Not in Hospice Care

Gregg Allman is not in hospice facility, contrary to rumors that spread on social media earlier today. The Allman Brothers Band singer and instrumentalist clarified on his Facebook page, “Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders. I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin.” Allman has dealt with several unspecified medical issues recently, leading him to cancel several appearances in the last few years. In addition to Allman’s statement, his representative also confirmed to Variety that the musician is not in the hospital.