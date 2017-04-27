Right now, right this second, Haim, the part-time band and full-time friends of Taylor Swift, is back. After almost four years mostly away from the music scene, in the follow-up to their 2013 debut album, Haim has released a new song. It exists and it’s called “Right Now” — oh, look, it already has a video of sorts directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. To show you the trio has been working this whole time, it’s set inside the studio and features parts of the rough, echoey recording. This is how the sausage gets made, folks. Haim’s sophomore album, Something to Tell You, is out July 7, and they’re already set to play SNL on May 13, so it all must be true.

