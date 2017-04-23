Happy Days Star Erin Moran Dead at 56

Photo: ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Erin Moran, an actress best known for her iconic role of Joanie Cunningham in the 1970s sitcom Happy Days and its short-lived spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi, has died at the age of 56. Per the Associated Press, Moran was found unresponsive on Saturday in Harrison County, Indiana after police received a 911 call; the cause of her death, though, has yet to be determined. For most people, Moran is best known for her work in the Happy Days canon as the sweet but mischievous Joanie — for the decade she was in the show, she grew from a younger supporting player (and sister) to Ron Howard’s character, Richie, to a leading lady in her own right, eventually scoring the aforementioned spin-off with Scott Baio for two seasons.



Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

When Happy Days ended in 1984, Moran struggled to find acting work and eventually decided to eschew Hollywood and move to the California mountains. While she managed to obtain a small handful of supporting roles in television and film since then — such as Murder, She Wrote, Diagnosis: Murder, Celebrity Fit Club, and Not Another B Movie — she never starred in a leading capacity again. The AP also notes that Moran had “endured numerous struggles in recent years,” which included stretches of homelessness and a hard-partying lifestyle. Her survivors aren’t immediately known.

