Harry Styles’s Self-Titled Debut Solo Album Gets a Release Date

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

One Direction fans have lately had to soak up as much Harry Styles as they can via the respectable first single “Sign of the Times” from his forthcoming album, or via Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk trailer. All the while, the 1D army has been writhing and fidgeting with one question on its collective, shiny, balm-covered lips: When is the album coming?! Well now we have an answer, delivered by Billboard: Harry Styles by Harry Styles is set to drop May 12, just in time for the onset of Song of Summer Season. (You can preorder starting tomorrow, though.)

And, just in case you want to spend the month-ish until then doing something productive, here’s a track list for you to analyze from multiple perspectives, including Is this about Taylor (“Ever Since New York”)? or Is this about Zayn (“Sweet Creature”)? or Is this about a woman (“Woman”)? Consider, then wait until May 12. You can make it, we promise.

Harry Styles full track listing:

“Meet Me in the Hallway”

“Sign of the Times”

“Carolina”

“Two Ghosts”

“Sweet Creature”

“Only Angel”

“Kiwi”

“Ever Since New York”

“Woman”

“From the Dining Table”