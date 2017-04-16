It was honestly a matter of time before Harry Styles tried his luck with a Mick Jagger impersonation, so we regret to inform you that he decided to go with a Keith Richards route on SNL instead. (Kidding.) His body is loose. His harmonizing is on point. His shirt is tastefully unbuttoned. His self-deprecating zingers are … also there? “Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo?! That’s insane!” You’re gonna go far, kid.
Hey (Hey!) You (You!) Watch Harry Styles Impersonate Mick Jagger!
