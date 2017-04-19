Yesterday, Lana Del Rey revealed in a conversation with Courtney Love that her favorite duet partner, the Weeknd, would appear on the title track of her new album Lust for Life. And now that Max Martin–assisted song is here, premiering on BBC Radio 1 today. For their third collaboration (but first for one of Lana’s albums), the drama king and queen of pop are no longer prisoners to their vices; they’ve simply embraced the idea that if you’re not living life on the edge, you may as well be dead. “In a lust for life, keeps us alive,” they both sing, after quoting William Ernest Henley’s “Invictus” and asking each other to take off all their clothes. They’re just living for the thrill, baby!
Allow Lana Del Rey and the Weeknd’s Dreamy Duet ‘Lust for Life’ Make You Feel Alive
