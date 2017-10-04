Here Are the 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winners

Now in its 101st year, the Pulitzer Prizes were handed out today. If you live in Manhattan, that popping sound you hear is staffers at the failing New York Times celebrating their three wins for breaking news photography, feature writing, and international reporting. The Times was the only publication to take home multiple awards. Colson Whitehead was awarded the fiction prize for his novel The Underground Railroad, which is soon to be an Amazon TV series directed by Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins. See the complete list of winners below.
Journalism
Public Service: New York Daily News and ProPublica
Breaking News Reporting: East Bay Times
Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail
Explanatory Reporting: the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald
Local Reporting: the staff of the Salt Lake Tribune
National Reporting: David Farenthold, the Washington Post
International Reporting: the staff of the New York Times
Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of the New York Times
Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal
Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker
Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, the Storm Lake Times
Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald
Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, the New York Times
Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune
Letters, Drama and Music
Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead
Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage
History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson
Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar
Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess
General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond
Music: Angel’s Bone, by Du Yun