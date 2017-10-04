Here Are the 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winners

Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Now in its 101st year, the Pulitzer Prizes were handed out today. If you live in Manhattan, that popping sound you hear is staffers at the failing New York Times celebrating their three wins for breaking news photography, feature writing, and international reporting. The Times was the only publication to take home multiple awards. Colson Whitehead was awarded the fiction prize for his novel The Underground Railroad, which is soon to be an Amazon TV series directed by Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins. See the complete list of winners below.

Journalism

Public Service: New York Daily News and ProPublica

Breaking News Reporting: East Bay Times

Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Explanatory Reporting: the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald

Local Reporting: the staff of the Salt Lake Tribune

National Reporting: David Farenthold, the Washington Post

International Reporting: the staff of the New York Times

Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of the New York Times

Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal

Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker

Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, the Storm Lake Times

Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald

Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, the New York Times

Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune

Letters, Drama and Music

Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead

Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage

History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson

Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar

Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess

General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond

Music: Angel’s Bone, by Du Yun