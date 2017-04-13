Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Thankfully, Some Fun with Fun with Flags

In the absence of a fresh or funny storyline, we at least get some of the show’s best recurring bits.

11:22 p.m.

Jay Pharoah Opens Up About His SNL Firing: ‘They Put People Into Boxes’

“Fans show up to my shows and say, ‘Fuck SNL.’”

11:14 p.m.

Strap In: Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is Finally Here

Drop. Everything. It’s. Time.

10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Oslo Crackles With Drama, and Gives Peace a Chance

The facts are undeniable, yet it’s hard to believe that history will agree with the conclusions.

9:08 p.m.

Listen to TLC’s Nostalgia-Laced New Song ‘Way Back’

T-Boz and Chilli are back, finally.

7:23 p.m.

Dustin Lance Black Makes a Promposal to Get Elle Fanning in His Next Movie

She’s his teenage dream… for telling stories about the power of surrendering yourself to love.

6:08 p.m.

SNL Writer Reveals the Origins of the Best Sketch of the Season

It all started in El Salvador.

5:51 p.m.

Jeff Varner’s Outing of Trans Contestant Zeke Smith on Survivor Was Despicable

This is a low point in reality-television history.

5:37 p.m.

CBS Defends Airing Survivor Episode That Outed Contestant As Transgender

“We consulted with Zeke Smith and with GLAAD in advance of the broadcast.”

5:30 p.m.

In Tenderheart, California Country Star Sam Outlaw Finds His Calling

Sam Outlaw’s Tenderheart is one of the year’s best country albums

4:38 p.m.

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Is Your Must-Watch Show This Spring

The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel is intense and instantly engrossing.

4:34 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Is a Really Good Steamy Romance Novel

This is the most erotically charged Fast and the Furious installment.

4:26 p.m.

Let’s Take a Second to Talk About Charlize Theron’s Fate of the Furious Dreads

When you’re flying in a stealthy evil airplane lair, how do you get your locs re-twisted?

3:45 p.m.

10 Extras Who Couldn’t Do Their Jobs Properly

▶️ What’s up with that clumsy Stormtrooper?

3:30 p.m.

Steve Aoki Says the Song He Made With Vin Diesel Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’

Vin sort-of-jokingly predicts he’ll get a Grammy before he gets an Oscar.

2:57 p.m.

What’s Next for the Stars of Girls?

Lena Dunham has a lot planned.

2:54 p.m.

A Leftovers Refresher: Every Last Thing to Remember for the Final Season

Our who’s who and what’s what.

2:52 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Gave David Letterman the Perfect Christmas Gift

This is right out of the Leslie Knope School of Gifting.

2:14 p.m.

The Get Down’s Shameik Moore Will Play Animated Spider-Man Miles Morales

The Marvel character was voiced onscreen by Donald Glover.

1:43 p.m.

How the Vin Diesel–Dwayne Johnson Feud Affected The Fate of the Furious

The creative contortions Fate puts itself through will seem awfully familiar to anyone who’s a fan of CBS prestige dramas.