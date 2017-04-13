Strap In: Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is Finally Here

You’ll forgive us for saying so, but Kendrick Lamar has been a bit of a tease lately. First, it was with the title of his forthcoming record (“Will it be IV,” we wondered, “and what does Beyoncé think?”), then it was some slyly dropped singles and a mind- (and perspective-) bending video. Then it was the release date itself, which was thought to be April 7 because of a suggestive lyric, then pushed ahead a week and hinted at with a purposefully blank Apple Music page. Finally, word broke: The album would be called DAMN., and it would definitely, surely drop on Friday, April 14, which actually means 11 p.m. Thursday. It would also feature the members of U2 and Rihanna. So here it is: DAMN., in all its glory. Sit back (down), relax (be humble), and enjoy. Then don’t forget to livestream the man himself when he performs at Coachella this weekend.