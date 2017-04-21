Here’s Your First Look at House of Cards Season Five

Photo: Netflix

In this poor man’s House of Cards political sphere we now live in, you may wonder how this archly Machiavellian show about the evils of D.C. will cope. Worry not, for in a first look at the new season from Entertainment Weekly, the Underwoods are looking as Macbeth-ish as ever (which is to say, well-heeled, brilliant, and deliberate…pretty much the opposite of the current, real-life POTUS and Co.). When we last left them, Claire and Frank (Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey) were planning to go head-to-head with a terrorist cell to distract from their other dastardly deeds, and they were back together again, attempting to repair their marriage while also running for President and Vice-President, respectively. As these newly-released images suggest, season five starts where season four left off. Where they’ll end up is anyone’s guess, though it’s worth noting that the season was fully penned before the election results were in. Et tu, Stamper? Oh, don’t worry, Michael Kelly’s Doug Stamper is here, and Neve Campbell as Claire’s conniving adviser Leann Harvey is back, too. The series returns to Netflix May 30.

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix