How to Tell If Your Child Is a Future Art Star

ProjectArt, an organization that holds after-school art classes for young people at public libraries in low-income neighborhoods in New York City, Detroit, and Miami, is hosting a benefit auction at Red Bull Arts New York on April 28. The theme is “My Kid Could Do That,” and accompanying the auction will be an exhibition of artworks by famous contemporary artists before they were famous — actually, from when they were kids. So you can come see the early work of the art stars of today — including Sanford Biggers, Katherine Bradford, Cecily Brown, Will Cotton, Olafur Eliasson, Urs Fischer, Terence Koh, Tom Sachs, Laurie Simmons, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Kiki Valdes, Wendy White, Dustin Yellin — when their parents were the only ones who thought they were geniuses (and they had to like what they did) and their gallery representation was grandma’s fridge. If you can’t participate the auction, you can also come by Saturday and judge your child’s creative output against that of people who actually make their living doing this stuff today. Preview the artwork in the slideshow below.