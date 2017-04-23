It’s Business As Usual for Bill O’Reilly’s Podcast This Week

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Repor

The news, it’s going to keep on spinning. Days after Bill O’Reilly, the country’s highest-rated cable-news host with The O’Reilly Factor, was let go from the Fox News Channel following numerous sexual-harassment allegations, it’s been announced that he’ll be returning on Monday with a new episode of his No Spin News podcast. “The No Spin News returns,” a simple statement on his website read. The subscription-only podcast will air at 7 p.m. eastern time, and it also doubles as the first time O’Reilly will speak publicly about his ousting at Fox News. (He has spoken via a statement once, calling the decision “tremendously disheartening” and walking away with a $25 million exit deal.) Starting this week, Tucker Carlson will be replacing O’Reilly in his coveted time-slot.

