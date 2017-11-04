J. Geils, Guitarist of J. Geils Band, Dead at 71

Guitarist John Warren Geils Jr., known best by his stage name J. Geils, was found dead at his Massachusetts home on Tuesday reports Rolling Stone. He was 71. Geils formed The J. Geils Band in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1967, originally as an acoustic blues trio. After adding new members, including vocalist Peter Wolf, the band found mainstream success outside the Boston-area in the 1970’s with several hit singles. It wasn’t until the next decade, however, that the band would find its commercial stride with albums Love Stinks (1980) and Freeze-Frame (1981). Songs from those records, including “Centerfold,” “Love Stinks,” “Freeze-Frame” and “Come Back,” did well on the Billboard Charts and continue to receive frequent air time on rock and throwback radio stations. The band officially split in 1985, a year after Wolf left to pursue a solo-career. Geils continued to release music, in the 90’s as part of the band Bluestime, and in the aughts as a solo jazz musician. His cause of death has yet to be released.