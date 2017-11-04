Latest News from Vulture

11:00 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Failed State

“Crossbreed” is about following your path, even when it seems hopeless.

10:44 p.m.

Harris Wittels’ Comedy Legacy to Be Honored at ‘Harris Phest’

Wittels died February 19, 2015. He was 30 years old.

10:11 p.m.

J. Geils, Guitarist of J. Geils Band, Dead at 71

The J. Geils Band found success in the ‘80s with hits such as “Centerfold” and “Love Stinks.”

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap, Reunion Part One: A Drop of Truth

The behind-the-scenes changes they’ve made to this reunion offer hope for reunions future.

9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Ticket to Ride

“Driving Miss Jenny” is a touching depiction of family life.

9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Season-Finale Recap: True Confessions

The back half of season four has been extremely uneven.

8:35 p.m.

The Mist Trailer Has Spookiest Weather Phenomenon in Any Stephen King TV Series

The adaptation of Stephen King’s novella premieres on Spike June 22.

5:41 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Harry Styles, Jack White, Danger Doom, and More

Songs like Harry Styles’s solo debut were made for prom.

5:22 p.m.

Pearl Jam Might Not Be Cool, But That Doesn’t Mean They Aren’t Great

Often maligned by their peers, Pearl Jam is actually still a great band.

3:44 p.m.

Comedian Puts on a Shock Collar, Gets Shocked If Audience Doesn’t Like a Joke

If the audience doesn’t like a joke, Ian Abramson gets shocked.

3:44 p.m.

Hannah on Girls Could Not Have Gotten That Job

The show has always had a fraught relationship with realism.

3:32 p.m.

Big Little Lies Novelist Says HBO Is Interested in Another Season

“I have started to think about ways this could continue.”

3:12 p.m.

The True Story of Shoshanna Shapiro’s Absolutely Perfect Wedding

The day when when our favorite girl finally becomes Mrs. Byron Long.

2:07 p.m.

Louis C.K.’s SNL Monologue Was Better Than Anything From His New Netflix Special

The monologue was made up of jokes cut from his live show. They shouldn’t have been.

1:00 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Trailer: Charlize Theron Saves Divided Berlin by Kicking Its Ass

It’s like if The Americans was 80 percent fighting and starred Charlize Theron.

12:34 p.m.

Guerrilla’s Critics Say John Ridley’s New Show Erases Black Women Activists

After a screening of the first episode, an audience questioned the show’s depiction of black women.

12:30 p.m.

John Cleese Is Returning to British Television for a New Sitcom

Edith will be a six-part series.

12:23 p.m.

Stanley Tucci on Feud and Why He’s Played So Many ‘Adviser’ Roles

“I don’t know. It just seems to keep happening.”

11:58 a.m.

Inside The Nameless City, the Best YA Comic Based on Medieval China You’ll Find

Faith Erin Hicks’s latest work, The Stone Heart, is even better than its predecessor.

11:45 a.m.

The ‘Goodbye to New York’ Essay Girls’ Hannah Horvath Probably Wrote

Hannah would never resist a Joan Didion-style goodbye.