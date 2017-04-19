Jay Z’s Six-Part Docuseries Race Heads to National Geographic Channel

Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

If you didn’t think Jay Z would be absolutely dominating the televised docuseries landscape in 2017, think again. National Geographic Channel announced today at their upfronts that it will partner with The Weinstein Company and Jay Z on Race, a six-part docuseries that aims to provide “a stark and provocative look into systemic injustices in America.” Race joins Jay Z’s two other documentary projects with The Weinstein Co. Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which premiered March 1 on Spike, and the upcoming Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which was picked up by Paramount Network earlier this month. All of which suggests that maybe it’s finally time for everyone to calm down about how little music Jay Z has released in the last four years. The man is clearly very busy, and he will be for a while.

