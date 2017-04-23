Photo: 20th Century Fox Film

Like some kind of fabulous bird that can explode into flames but end up totally fine in the end, X-Men’s The Dark Phoenix Saga will return to the big screen in a titular movie scheduled for November 2, 2018. Entertainment Weekly confirms that the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, initially rumored to be called X-Men: Supernova, will follow the comics’ classic Dark Phoenix Saga, written by Chris Claremont, illustrated by Dave Cockrum and John Byrne and published by Marvel in 1980. In the storyline, Jean Grey, portrayed by Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner in the current film franchise, finds herself wielding cosmically potent psychic powers, an complicated gift which, as it turns out, does not always compel a mutant to do the right thing. 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand also saw Famke Janssen’s Jean become the Dark Phoenix, though if any plot line seems appropriate for a quick resurrection, it’s definitely this one.

