Jeff Goldblum To Reunite with Man-Eating Dinosaurs in Jurassic World Sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Goldblum will once again face-off against hungry, hungry pre-historic carnivores in the Jurassic World sequel. Goldblum’s character Dr. Ian Malcolm managed to survive trips to both Jurassic Park and the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park by using his knowledge of chaos theory and strategically exposing his bare chest. Goldblum will join the returning Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. As a brilliant mathematician once said, “God creates dinosaur. God destroys dinosaur. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates blockbuster dinosaur franchise to give man a job for decades to come.”