7 mins ago

Silence of the Lambs Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73

He also made Stop Making Sense and Philadelphia.

10:56 a.m.

Samantha Bee Hasn’t Checked Her Twitter Mentions Since Election Night

“That night, at about 10 o’clock, I could not believe what I was seeing in my mentions.”

10:53 a.m.

How Netflix’s Dear White People Unintentionally Captured Life Under Trump

Filmmaker Justin Simien appears on Good One to talk about his show’s timeliness.

10:43 a.m.

Ross Butler Is Leaving Riverdale, Which Probably Means More 13 Reasons Why

The show will recast Archie’s iconic rival Reggie.

10:00 a.m.

In Sleight, Dulé Hill Finally Gets His Chance to Play Bad

“Onstage I’ve been able to play characters who are a little more unsavory, but never on film. When this came along, I jumped at it.”

9:53 a.m.

Johnny Depp Says He Spent $5 Million on a Cannon for Hunter S. Thompson’s Ashes

Depp is currently engaged in a legal battle with his former business managers.

8:00 a.m.

One Week and a Day Is an Unusual Comedy About Grieving

The loss of one’s child — the most devastating event in this world — has rarely been depicted as strangely as in this Israeli film.

6:51 a.m.

The Flash Recap: Back to the Future

Barry travels to the future, but doesn’t get what he hopes for.

1:44 a.m.

‘Donald Trump’ Delivers Counterpoint to Trevor Noah’s ‘Fake News’ on Daily Show

Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik has ideas about the border wall.

12:30 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Series-Premiere Recap: Under His Eye

A dystopian vision designed to feel chillingly on the cusp of possibility.

12:22 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Presents Sean Spicer’s Scandalous Daytime Soap Opera

Spicer stars in The Bold and the Babbling.

Yesterday at 11:47 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Teen Rogue

Liars, I’m not mad. Just disappointed.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Jeff Goldblum to Reunite With Man-Eating Dinosaurs in Jurassic World Sequel

Hold on to your butts!

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Fighting Words

Elizabeth decides it’s time for Paige to learn harsh truths.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Chris Rock and Adam Sandler Are Combining Their Netflix Empires for The Week Of

It must be a Netflix executive’s dream come true.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Finale Recap: Xanax, Dude

I’m done with this season, and so is Erika Jayne.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Can Six Degrees of Separation Still Bring Home the Bacon?

We still do not know anyone but ourselves — and ourselves not too well, either.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Great News Series Premiere Recap: Silver Tsunami

This new NBC sitcom is sure to earn comparisons to 30 Rock.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

John Legend Sees Silver Lining to Trump’s First 100 Days: No Nuclear War Yet

“I can’t say anything nice about the guy.”

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Aretha Franklin Ethered Dionne Warwick With a Single Fax

The Queen of Soul sent the AP a fax — a fax! — to call out Dionne Warwick.