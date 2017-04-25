Jeff Goldblum to Reunite With Man-Eating Dinosaurs in Jurassic World Sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Goldblum will once again face-off against hungry, hungry prehistoric carnivores in the Jurassic World sequel. Goldblum’s character Dr. Ian Malcolm managed to survive trips to both Jurassic Park and the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park by using his knowledge of chaos theory and strategically exposing his bare chest. Goldblum will join the returning Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. As a brilliant mathematician once said, “God creates dinosaur. God destroys dinosaur. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates blockbuster dinosaur franchise to give man a job for decades to come.”