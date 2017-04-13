Jimmy Kimmel is not here for the fools who dream of going to prom with famous people. Earlier this month, a kid in Arizona staged a surprisingly well-mixed revision of La La Land’s “Another Day of Sun” in order to ask Oscar-winner Emma Stone to go to prom with him. As she is a grown-up adult with grown-up responsibilities, notably including filming a movie in London, Stone declined. You might think this is vaguely cute, but Jimmy Kimmel does not, comparing the whole celebrity promposal fad to a “hostage situation,” which usually puts famous women in uncomfortable position of either hanging out with a 16-year-old, or finding the politest way to point out that’s all pretty creepy. Also, just as a word, “promposal” is no good.