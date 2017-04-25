Latest News from Vulture

10:15 p.m.

Chris Rock and Adam Sandler Are Combining Their Netflix Empires for The Week Of

The next comedy in Sandler’s eight movie deal will co-star Rock.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Finale Recap: Xanax Dude

I’m done with this season, and so is Erika Jayne.

10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Can Six Degrees of Separation Still Bring Home the Bacon?

“We still do not know anyone but ourselves—and ourselves not too well, either.”

9:30 p.m.

Great News Series Premiere Recap: Silver Tsunami

This new NBC sitcom is sure to earn comparisons to 30 Rock.

9:23 p.m.

John Legend Sees Silver Lining to Trump’s First 100 Days: No Nuclear War Yet

“I can’t say anything nice about the guy.”

6:08 p.m.

Aretha Franklin Ethered Dionne Warwick With a Single Fax

The Queen of Soul sent the AP a fax — a fax! — to call out Dionne Warwick.

5:45 p.m.

9 Best New Songs of the Week: Frank Ocean, Paramore, Baaeur, The War on Drugs

Paramore are only getting better.

5:20 p.m.

Disney’s Rejiggered Release Schedule Gives Star Wars a Summer 2019 Opening

Also, the live-action Lion King will now open July 19, 2019.

5:15 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Is So Close to Dethroning Fallon for the Season

The late-night wars are officially heating up.

4:56 p.m.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner Might Be the Next Pumbaa and Timon in The Lion King

The pair are reportedly in talks to join the live-action Lion King adaptation.

4:40 p.m.

Sony Has Reportedly Parted Ways With Dr. Luke

He is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe Records.

4:17 p.m.

Damon Lindelof on Why The Leftovers Is Ultimately a Love Story

And why it’s so hard to say no to a naked Theroux.

3:53 p.m.

Glenn O’Brien and the Avant-Garde That Lost

Three Sundays ago, I went to the beautiful memorial for the great writer-impresario-thinker Glenn O’Brien, and a melancholy thought took hold of me.

3:38 p.m.

The Pretty Little Liars Cast Roundtable: The Show’s Missteps, Legacy, and More

“We heard the frustrations of the supporters of the show loud and clear.”

3:36 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale: A Beginner’s Guide to the Universe

Everything you need to know going into Hulu’s dystopian drama.

2:43 p.m.

In Priestdaddy, Patricia Lockwood Goes Home to a House ‘Made for Screaming’

The memoir is part origin story, part narrative of the Twitter-poet-goddess’s time in the wilderness.

2:13 p.m.

Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher on the Making of Gorillaz’s ‘We Got the Power’

“I thought it might be cute, Noel and I singing about the power to love each other. Of course, no one’s asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet.”

1:45 p.m.

Residents of So-called ‘Shit Town’ Are Conflicted Over S-Town

The hit podcast thrust the community of Woodstock, Alabama, uneasily into the national spotlight.

1:30 p.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: May 2017

The Salvation, Sunshine, and others.

1:27 p.m.

Genius = A Reasonably Good Drama

In which Einstein does higher math and, also, several women.