Hot Topics:

Sections

Home TV Movies Music What to Stream

Hot Topics

Fate of the Furious Kendrick Lamar The Last Jedi Big Little Lies Donald Trump

Vulture's Network

NYMag.com Daily Intelligencer Vulture Science of Us Grub Street Bedford & Bowery
Ad will collapse in seconds…

Popular on Vulture

John Oliver Calls Out Sean Spicer for Being ‘$200 Question on Jeopardy Wrong’ About Hitler

By

Ever since Sean Spicer said that thing about Hitler not using chemical weapons at “Holocaust centers,” we’ve all been waiting with bated breath for the next Last Week Tonight. And as usual, tonight, John Oliver delivered. Regarding Spicer’s glaring error, Oliver quipped: “That’s not just wrong, that’s $200 question on Jeopardy wrong. Everybody knows mass chemical extermination was kind of Hitler’s thing. That and the mustache. You take them away and all you’ve got is an ill-tempered Austrian with resting bitchface.” Oliver also said that a Holocaust center “sounds like the home arena for an alt-right hockey team.” Kind of like the concentration club?

Tags:

John Oliver Calls Out Sean Spicer’s Holocaust Comments

John Oliver Calls Out Sean Spicer for Being ‘$200 Question on Jeopardy Wrong’ About Hitler

By

Ever since Sean Spicer said that thing about Hitler not using chemical weapons at “Holocaust centers,” we’ve all been waiting with bated breath for the next Last Week Tonight. And as usual, tonight, John Oliver delivered. Regarding Spicer’s glaring error, Oliver quipped: “That’s not just wrong, that’s $200 question on Jeopardy wrong. Everybody knows mass chemical extermination was kind of Hitler’s thing. That and the mustache. You take them away and all you’ve got is an ill-tempered Austrian with resting bitchface.” Oliver also said that a Holocaust center “sounds like the home arena for an alt-right hockey team.” Kind of like the concentration club?

Tags:

John Oliver Calls Out Sean Spicer’s Holocaust Comments

Top Stories

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.