John Oliver Calls Out Sean Spicer’s Holocaust Comments

17 mins ago

On ‘Loyalty’ Rihanna Plays It Casual With Kendrick Lamar

Rihanna’s appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” has more of a story than you might think.

31 mins ago

Richard Gere Says He Can’t Be Cast in Big Movies Because China Doesn’t Like Him

But it’s okay, because he doesn’t want to play the “wizened Jedi in your tentpole,” he says.

4:58 p.m.

Good News: Marvel’s Commitment to Gratuitous Shirtless Scenes Is Alive and Well

When Marvel shells out to get its actors into superhero shape, the results always end up on the screen.

4:17 p.m.

What to Spend Your Tax Refund On

Forty-two ways to spend that money on the Strategist’s greatest hits.

3:52 p.m.

Blake Lively Spends Her Time Practicing the Movements From The OA

But which movement is her favorite?

3:51 p.m.

Phew: Fate of the Furious’ Car-Hacking Stunt Wouldn’t Actually Work

Fate of the Furious fact-check: Even the best supervillain couldn’t pull off the movie’s car-hacking stunt.

3:47 p.m.

Watch Don Cheadle Lip-Sync in Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA.’ Video

It’s Kung Fu Kenny and… Oscar nominee Don Cheadle!

3:04 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Worked With Sean Lennon, the Weeknd, and Max Martin on New Album

Her song with Sean Lennon includes a reference to his parents, of course.

1:30 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Is Hosting This Year’s Tony Awards

Yay!

12:52 p.m.

One Pretty Little Liars Star Thinks the Show Paved the Way to a Trump Presidency

“We just saturated the United States with it.”

12:36 p.m.

You’re Not Ready for Black Panther’s Stunning New Spin on Superhero Movies

From its cinematographer to its cast, Black Panther doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies.

12:35 p.m.

See Korn’s New 12-Year-Old Bassist Tye Trujillo Make His Debut in Bogota

Definitely the best “What I Did on My Spring Break” essay.

12:31 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie Play Nuns Gone Wild in The Little Hours Trailer

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Kate Micucci star in the medieval comedy.

12:00 p.m.

Marvel Dropped Some Juicy Reveals About Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp

New concept art reveals potential details from two of Marvel’s most anticipated films.

11:48 a.m.

American Assassin Trailer: Dylan O’Brien Is Out for Revenge

Coming to theaters this September.

10:43 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Is a Brilliant, Anxious Reflection of the World

It’s been two years since Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, and we are not alright.

10:30 a.m.

The 20 Most Annoying Characters in Pretty Little Liars, Ranked

Who’s worse: Paige or Sara?

10:26 a.m.

All the Push Notifications I Have Received From Jeremy Renner’s App

“Cup of coffee please….” “Still hibernating…. hahaha.” “Fun view from my room.”

10:16 a.m.

In Praise of Hannah and Her Mother on Girls

The finale’s greatest strength is their scene together, and what it tells us.

10:16 a.m.

Harry Styles Is Perfectly Fine With Taylor Swift Writing Songs About Him

“She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.”