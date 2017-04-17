John Oliver Calls Out Sean Spicer’s Holocaust Comments

Ever since Sean Spicer said that thing about Hitler not using chemical weapons at “Holocaust centers,” we’ve all been waiting with bated breath for the next Last Week Tonight. And as usual, tonight, John Oliver delivered. Regarding Spicer’s glaring error, Oliver quipped: “That’s not just wrong, that’s $200 question on Jeopardy wrong. Everybody knows mass chemical extermination was kind of Hitler’s thing. That and the mustache. You take them away and all you’ve got is an ill-tempered Austrian with resting bitchface.” Oliver also said that a Holocaust center “sounds like the home arena for an alt-right hockey team.” Kind of like the concentration club?