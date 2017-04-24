John Oliver Explains How Jared and Ivanka Aren’t the Allies You’re Looking For

In the face of the sometimes radical, sometimes just baffling decisions made by the Trump administration, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have emerged as supposed moderating influences. But as John Oliver explained on Last Week Tonight last night, there’s pretty much no evidence that either of them has done much to deserve praise. Ivanka, he explains, only pretends to contradict Trump without saying anything substantial. Jared, meanwhile, has accumulated all sorts of responsibilities without any real experience. “If they are the reason you are sleeping at night,” Oliver concludes, “you should probably still be awake.”