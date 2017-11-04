If you got emotional watching Jimmy Kimmel memorialize the late Don Rickles last Friday, wait till you hear Bob Saget spend an entire interview on the verge of a sob. Saget and John Stamos, longtime friends of Mr. Warmth, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to reminisce about the comedian’s kindness, timing, and concern that neither of them would ever find a nice woman and settle down. The fact that Saget and Stamos came thisclose to making out with each other during the interview seems like exactly the kind of thing Don Rickles would have ridiculed, which means he would have loved it. Oh, and on an unrelated note, according to John Stamos all of Don Rickles’s passwords were allegedly Hitler.