Silence of the Lambs Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73

Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director whose career spanned five decades, has died, IndieWire reports. Best known for Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia, and the Talking Heads documentary Stop Making Sense, Demme died Wednesday morning in New York, of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease, a source close to the family confirmed to the site. He was 73.

After making his debut with the 1974 women-in-prison film Caged Heat, Demme came to prominence in the early 1980s with Melvin and Howard and Something Wild. The next decade saw him direct Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia back to back, the former winning him the Best Director Oscar. Later in his career, Demme made the Anne Hathaway indie Rachel Getting Married as well as 2015’s Ricki and the Flash. He was an avid music documentarian, helming Stop Making Sense and Justin Timberlake’s Netflix concert film Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids last year. Demme is survived by Joanne Howard and their three children.