Medically speaking, if anything is going to make you have fun so long and so hard you have to be hospitalized, it’s the comedy of the late great Don Rickles. Director Judd Apatow stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and reminisced about seeing the comedian in Vegas with the writing staff of Roseanne after having decided to up the ante and take mushrooms for the night. “When Rickles came on, we lost our minds,” he remembers, though at least Apatow wasn’t called onstage like one of his equally stoned friends. Being verbally torn apart by Don Rickles in front of an audience while on hallucinogens would either be the cause of, or the cure for, all of your most severe problems.