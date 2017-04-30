Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Slit open your mattress, exchange your cash for gold and commandeer a bus to Atlantic City: if you think you know who will take Michael Strahan’s long-vacant morning show gig alongside Kelly Ripa, now is the time to put your money where your obsessive love of daytime talk shows is. On Sunday, the Live with Kelly host posted a video teasing Monday’s episode and, according to the video’s hashtags, we’re about to find out who will be joining her following Strahan’s exit almost a year ago for Good Morning America. This as-yet unknown person will also, according to the video, need to join Kelly in drinking out of one giant two-person mug, possibly as part of some sort of beautiful morning show ceremony.



As you might recall, the sudden announcement of Michael Strahan’s impending departure last April caused Kelly Ripa to take a four-day hiatus from the show, before Strahan eventually departed in May. According to Variety, Ripa’s new co-host will allegedly not be one of her many repeat cohosts, which would hypothetically rule out favorites like Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Fred Savage and Jerry O’Connell. So, is anyone ready to put their money on a John Leguizamo or a Jim Parsons? How about a Josh Groban or a Busy Philipps? Rita Ora maybe? Any takers on Rita?

