Mother’s Day is coming up, and while Kendrick Lamar still owes his mother a proper gift, he’s already killing it on the sentimental side of things. Lamar’s latest album DAMN. came out to rave reviews last week, with Vulture calling it “brilliant, anxious, and spiritual.” True, no doubt, but as true as the ecstatic, emoji-filled review penned by Lamar’s own mother? Unlikely. Lamar shared his mother’s reaction text to DAMN. on Instagram, and it is a truly joyous, insightful piece of music writing. “OMG. This cd is bombbbbb!,” she writes, calling it “your best one to me, no bullshit 💯.” May we all make our parents so proud.