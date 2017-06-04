Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Is Delayed Until April 14

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

Kendrick Lamar has been busily dropping Instagram hints, singles, and a singularly incredible, “skull-driving” (and totally GIF-able) music video, so the whole damn world is waiting with baited breath for the moment when the rapper finally, definitively, releases his fourth studio album. More precisely, based on the last line of his single “The Heart Part 4,” we were given a deadline: “Y’all got ‘til April the 7 to get y’all shit together,” Lamar rapped. Well, tonight that deadline got extended, for the official (and officially vague) Apple page for the album bumped the release back a week to April 14 – a mere two days before Kendrick is set to headline Coachella. Additionally, as Consequence of Sound is reporting, you can see further details of the release if you pre-order, including a composer list that includes “James Blake, BadBadNotGood, The Alchemist, Mike WiLL Made It, and … all four members of U2.” Yeah. So, sit down, be humble: The official follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly is a week away, and it’s going be interesting.