11 seconds ago

Gina Rodriguez to Voice Carmen Sandiego in New Netflix Series

A celebratory fedora is in order.

12:57 p.m.

Radiohead Leaves Coachella Stage Twice After Sound Fails

“I’d like to tell a joke to lighten the mood. But we’re Radiohead, so f*ck it.”

12:35 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Implores You Not to Blame Kendall Jenner for Pepsi Ad

Who you should blame is … America.

12:17 p.m.

The Obamas Are Hanging With Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen on a Yacht

Vacation Obama is the best Obama.

11:40 a.m.

Taran Killam Crowns Brian D’Arcy James As Hamilton’s New (Old) King George III

There’s the British dethronings and re-thronings we know and love.

11:17 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Reportedly Complained About Bill O’Reilly Before Leaving Fox

She was “frustrated” by his comments about sexual harassment.

11:01 a.m.

See the First Look At The Great British Bake Off’s New Hosts

Looks (and tastes?) familiar.

10:07 a.m.

Lorde Debuts Old Dance Moves, New Melodrama Tracks at Surprise Show

That Lorde footage, we want it.

10:02 a.m.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys’s Romance Began at a Drunk Kickball Party

…or maybe that’s what they want us to think.

9:17 a.m.

Warren Beatty Knows the Oscars Envelope Brouhaha Was the TV Event of the Century

“I guess you can say it’s chaos.”

8:38 a.m.

Groundhog Day’s Lead Injured During Show Days Before Opening Night

“Thank you all for hanging in there.”

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Lorde Announces Surprise Midnight Show, Her First Show in Two and a Half Years

“let’s get raucous before coachella on sunday night AHH”

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Nicki Minaj and DNCE Want You to Want Them in New Song ‘Kissing Strangers’

The Minaj/Jonas collaboration continues.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: That’s The News

What is Charlie even doing here?

Yesterday at 8:12 p.m.

Beauty and The Beast’s Bill Condon Might Direct Bride of Frankenstein

Here’s hoping for an exclusively gay Frankenstein moment.

Yesterday at 7:16 p.m.

Netflix’s New Mystery Science Theater 3000 Riffs on Stranger Things

New transmissions from the Satellite of Love.

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

Carrie Fisher Will Not Appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy corrects remarks made previously by Fisher’s brother, Todd.

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

The First-Ever Star Wars Trailer Was So Slapdash That Audiences Laughed at It

▶️ A rough cut of the trailer was thrown together in three days.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

No One Ever Loses a Fight in the Fast and the Furious Franchise

When the Furious A-listers face off, things have a way of ending in a tie.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. to Little Dragon’s Season High, here’s a selection of new, recently released albums worth checking out.