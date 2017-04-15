Girl meets boy. Boy meets girl. Boy opens a beer for girl in a parking lot of a kickball party and very drunkenly calls the girl shortly thereafter to no avail. Girl forgets boy, but is reminded of the boy ten years later when they begin starring in a little television show called The Americans together as Soviet spies. Girl and boy fall in love! Girl and boy are Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys! Not even FX could script something this romantically tumultuous.
The Americans’ Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Didn’t Start Their Romance in the Soviet Union, But Rather At a Drunken Kickball Party
Girl meets boy. Boy meets girl. Boy opens a beer for girl in a parking lot of a kickball party and very drunkenly calls the girl shortly thereafter to no avail. Girl forgets boy, but is reminded of the boy ten years later when they begin starring in a little television show called The Americans together as Soviet spies. Girl and boy fall in love! Girl and boy are Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys! Not even FX could script something this romantically tumultuous.