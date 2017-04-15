What exactly is Kevin Spacey wearing in footage of his duet with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden on Friday? Hard to say. There’s a lot of different textures and wavelengths happening, and his head is extremely covered, we know that much, but beyond that … well, we can confirm the look is strong. And hey, so is the sound! Spacey took on “New York State of Mind,” appearing and taking the reigns from Joel a verse in. The result is smooth, just like what Spacey’s got under that backwards newsboy cap.