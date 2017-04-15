Kevin Spacey Rocks an Extraordinarily Strong Look to Duet With Billy Joel

What exactly is Kevin Spacey wearing in footage of his duet with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden on Friday? Hard to say. There’s a lot of different textures and wavelengths happening, and his head is extremely covered, we know that much, but beyond that … well, we can confirm the look is strong. And hey, so is the sound! Spacey took on “New York State of Mind,” appearing and taking the reigns from Joel a verse in. The result is smooth, just like what Spacey’s got under that backwards newsboy cap.

Kevin Spacey Rocked a Very Strong Look for Billy Joel Duet