Kevin Spacey Is Hosting This Year’s Tony Awards

After an unusually long search for a host, one plagued by refusals and scheduling conflicts, the 71st Annual Tony Awards have announced that Kevin Spacey will be hosting this year’s ceremony. The awards will be held on June 11 and will be returning to New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall, with Spacey as a first-time host. “I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty, and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” said Spacey. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.” What a guy!