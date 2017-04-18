Latest News from Vulture

1:30 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Is Hosting This Year’s Tony Awards

Yay!

12:52 p.m.

One Pretty Little Liars Star Thinks the Show Paved the Way to a Trump Presidency

“We just saturated the United States with it.”

12:36 p.m.

You’re Not Ready for Black Panther’s Stunning New Spin on Superhero Movies

From its cinematographer to its cast, Black Panther doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies.

12:35 p.m.

See Korn’s New 12-Year-Old Bassist Tye Trujillo Make His Debut in Bogota

Definitely the best “What I Did on My Spring Break” essay.

12:31 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie Play Nuns Gone Wild in The Little Hours Trailer

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Kate Micucci star in the medieval comedy.

12:00 p.m.

Marvel Dropped Some Juicy Reveals About Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp

New concept art reveals potential details from two of Marvel’s most anticipated films.

11:48 a.m.

American Assassin Trailer: Dylan O’Brien Is Out for Revenge

Coming to theaters this September.

10:43 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Is a Brilliant, Anxious Reflection of the World

It’s been two years since Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, and we are not alright.

10:30 a.m.

The 20 Most Annoying Characters in Pretty Little Liars, Ranked

Who’s worse: Paige or Sara?

10:26 a.m.

All the Push Notifications I Have Received From Jeremy Renner’s App

“Cup of coffee please….” “Still hibernating…. hahaha.” “Fun view from my room.”

10:16 a.m.

In Praise of Hannah and Her Mother on Girls

The finale’s greatest strength is their scene together, and what it tells us.

10:16 a.m.

Harry Styles Is Perfectly Fine With Taylor Swift Writing Songs About Him

“She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.”

10:05 a.m.

What the Debate Around Black American and British Actors Gets Wrong

If black American stories are seen as vital, why aren’t black American actors viewed as their ideal storytellers?

9:57 a.m.

Every Girls Sex Scene, Rated by Awkwardness

Remember Hannah and Ray?

9:09 a.m.

A Final Open Letter to Hannah Horvath of Girls

Some parting words for one of TV’s more polarizing characters.

8:48 a.m.

Kendall and Kylie Have Evolved From Being ‘California Girls’

Exactly what that means, we don’t know.

8:48 a.m.

Jerry Saltz Reviews Jerry Saltz: A Critic Looks at His Own Early Artwork

Before I became a critic, I was an artist, and in the early 1970s, I feverishly devoted myself to illustrating the entirety of Dante’s Divine Comedy.

8:40 a.m.

Quantico Recap: A Divided America

Quantico has finally figured out what it wants to be.

8:33 a.m.

Bates Motel Recap: Mommy Dearest

Norman Bates is running out of time.

8:00 a.m.

Jerry Saltz: My Life As a Failed Artist

Decades after giving up the dream for good, an art critic returns to the work he’d devoted his life to, then abandoned — but never really forgot.