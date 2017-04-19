Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Thespian Kevin Spacey Shows Off His Vocabulary in Tonight Show’s Mad Lib Theater

The Tony host tries his hand at a new kind of theater.

12:05 a.m.

Alec Baldwin Has a Very Specific Trick for Impersonating Donald Trump

It involves a rather bigly facial contortion.

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Midseason Premiere Recap: Don’t Hate the Players

PLL is back! But an awful lot of Rosewood’s worst are nowhere to be found.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

The Americans Recap: The Next Generation

Is Project Paige headed for the rocks?

Yesterday at 10:19 p.m.

Citizen Justin Timberlake Inspires Tennessee Bill Legalizing Voter Selfies

Last fall Timberlake was on the wrong side of the law when he took a picture at his polling station.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: A Holocaust Meta-History, in Paula Vogel’s Indecent

The play’s strengths and weaknesses are enhanced by the move to Broadway.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap: No Bunny Knows

For the first time in a long time, I can’t wait to see what comes next in a Real Housewives reunion.

Yesterday at 9:58 p.m.

Unreleased Prince Song ‘Deliverance’ Drops on Apple Music Ahead of New EP

Hear the song on Apple Music now.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Sore Winner

A close look at the parenting styles of Louis and Jessica Huang.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

9 Best New Songs of the Week: Kendrick Lamar, Waxahatchee, Chris Stapleton, More

Kendrick Lamar has made the year’s best love song so far.

Yesterday at 6:21 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Sent a Gorgeous Email About How She Doesn’t Watch Feud

“Having not seen the show, I cannot make a valid comment about it.”

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

On ‘Loyalty’ Rihanna Plays It Casual With Kendrick Lamar

Rihanna’s appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” has more of a story than you might think.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Richard Gere Says He Can’t Be Cast in Big Movies Because China Doesn’t Like Him

But it’s okay, because he doesn’t want to play the “wizened Jedi in your tentpole,” he says.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Good News: Marvel’s Commitment to Gratuitous Shirtless Scenes Is Alive and Well

When Marvel shells out to get its actors into superhero shape, the results always end up on the screen.

Yesterday at 4:17 p.m.

What to Spend Your Tax Refund On

Forty-two ways to spend that money on the Strategist’s greatest hits.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Blake Lively Spends Her Time Practicing the Movements From The OA

But which movement is her favorite?

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Phew: Fate of the Furious’ Car-Hacking Stunt Wouldn’t Actually Work

Fate of the Furious fact-check: Even the best supervillain couldn’t pull off the movie’s car-hacking stunt.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Watch Don Cheadle Lip-Sync in Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA.’ Video

It’s Kung Fu Kenny and… Oscar nominee Don Cheadle!

Yesterday at 3:04 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Worked With Sean Lennon, the Weeknd, and Max Martin on New Album

Her song with Sean Lennon includes a reference to his parents, of course.

Yesterday at 1:30 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Is Hosting This Year’s Tony Awards

Yay!