Thespian Kevin Spacey Shows Off His Vocabulary in Tonight Show’s Mad Lib Theater

Actor of the stage and film Kevin Spacey is widely considered to be pretty good at what he does (Awards? He has a few dozen). But, with the announcement that the House of Cards star is hosting the 71st Annual Tony Awards, it’s only right that the host of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon would ask the Shakespearian actor to try a different kind of theater — one of the “Mad Lib” variety. Spacey, who co-wrote the 2004 film Beyond the Sea, brought his vocabulary to the game, so it all turned out quite “bungalow.”