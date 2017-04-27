Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

It’s celebrity-memoir season, and Kim Kardashian isn’t pleased with Caitlyn Jenner’s. The book’s rendering of her mom, Kris Jenner, Kim says, isn’t fair. “My heart breaks for my mom [Kris Jenner], you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and [Jenner is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s episode of Ellen. “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.” In Caitlyn’s book The Secrets of My Life, she opens up about her decision to transition and her marriage to Kris, even claiming that the Jenner-Kardashian matriarch knew Caitlyn identified as a woman early in their relationship. (On this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris slammed the book for painting her as the villain.) “That was my stepdad for so many years,” Kim told Ellen. “She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”

Kim also talked about the Paris robbery, revealing that she now knows the thieves were stalking her for two years prior to the attack. The incident has made her rethink how much value she places in material things. “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before,” she said. “Not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this from me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”