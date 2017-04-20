Kim Zolciak Is Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Zolciak will reportedly be a very real housewife of Atlanta once more. According to TMZ, the Don’t Be Tardy star is coming back to RHOA for its tenth season, but only in a “limited role,” since she has duties to fulfill for her other Bravo show. Zolciak appeared on the show briefly in the finale of season nine (she showed up long enough to get into a few snits with people, naturally), but this will be her first official foray back into the realest spotlight since leaving the show in a huff in 2013. She said at the time that she quit the program, but co-star NeNe Leakes called that fake news, and said on Twitter that Zolciak was fired because producers didn’t want to work with her anymore. The Twitter drama was a small delight:

It's so funny how this chick wants people 2 think she quit the show! The producers no longer wanted 2 work wit u! Good bye wit the lies — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 24, 2012

I definitely was NOT fired from RHOA I can guarantee u that!!! My spinoff last year was a 1 time thing so this ... http://t.co/uNK4UgEe — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 24, 2012

You are so mad u cant stand it & hold your anger in, u are suppose to have all this stuff going on but ur staying tuned into me #iloveit — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 24, 2012

It’s unclear whether or not Leakes will come back for season ten, pitting her against Zolciak once more, but rumors are circulating that Leakes will only return if she’s getting a bigger paycheck than her once-and-future nemesis. The fights are already starting, and contract negotiations aren’t even over yet.