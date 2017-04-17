Once you toss your wilted flower crown in the trash and put on jeans that are not cut off, but instead fully finished with a machine-sewn hem, a certain post-music festival malaise starts to creep up on even the most ardent Coachella lover. So it was with Lana Del Rey, who, like you, had a hard time cutting loose this weekend with the threat of increasing hostility between the U.S. and North Korea looming on the horizon. “I find It’s a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God’s good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated,” the “Love” singer, who spent her time at the festival enjoying music by acts like Father John Misty, explained on Instagram. Moved by that discomfort, Del Rey shared part of a song she penned in a sequoia grove on her way back home to L.A. It’s both an interesting look at an artist’s creative process, and a fun sneak peek at what life will be like if society does fall completely to hell and we all have to live in the forest with Lana Del Rey.
Lana Del Rey Wrote a New Song on the Way Home From Coachella
