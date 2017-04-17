Lana Del Rey Wrote a New Song on the Way Home From Coachella

Once you toss your wilted flower crown in the trash and put on jeans that are not cut off, but instead fully finished with a machine-sewn hem, a certain post-music festival malaise starts to creep up on even the most ardent Coachella lover. So it was with Lana Del Rey, who, like you, had a hard time cutting loose this weekend with the threat of increasing hostility between the U.S. and North Korea looming on the horizon. “I find It’s a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God’s good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated,” the “Love” singer, who spent her time at the festival enjoying music by acts like Father John Misty, explained on Instagram. Moved by that discomfort, Del Rey shared part of a song she penned in a sequoia grove on her way back home to L.A. It’s both an interesting look at an artist’s creative process, and a fun sneak peek at what life will be like if society does fall completely to hell and we all have to live in the forest with Lana Del Rey.



I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount. I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated. On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run. Hope everyone has a nice day, with love from California A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT