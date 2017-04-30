Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Last Ship, TNT’s apocalyptic submarine drama, has reportedly shut down its current production in order that series star Eric Dane can seek treatment for depression. The former Grey’s Anatomy actor portrays Tom Chandler, a U.S. submarine captain charged with saving humanity after his crew survives through a global pandemic. “Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues,” the actor’s representative said in a statement to Variety. “He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning.”

According to Variety, the show’s production will be on “hiatus through Memorial Day” but the delay will not postpone the show’s fourth season premiere, currently scheduled for June. Shooting two season back-to-back, production had reportedly already begun on season five. In September 2016, Dane sought treatment for a dependence on pain medication.

