In light of new political developments, documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras will update Risk, her film about Julian Assange, ahead of its May 5 release. Poitras has canceled a Monday press screening in New York City for the documentary, according to IndieWire, to include U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s comments calling Assange’s arrest a “priority” for the Justice Department. Risk will now screen for press on Tuesday night, with its theatrical release date unaffected. In a statement to CNN, Assange’s lawyer said the Justice Department has not brought charges against Assange. Jeff Sessions: always good for some last minute intrigue.