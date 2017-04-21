Latest News from Vulture

5:53 p.m.

Neil Young Announces Streaming Service Xstream, Which Is a Pun, Sort Of

His last venture in online audio was Pono Music.

5:44 p.m.

Why Mike Huckabee Tweets the Way He Does (Badly)

No politician is better at Twitter. And by better, we mean worse.

5:14 p.m.

Brad Paisley’s Love and War, and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Brad Paisley’s Love and War, to J Dilla’s Motor City, here’s a selection of new, recently released albums worth checking out.

4:56 p.m.

What It Was Like Writing Jokes for President Obama

And why Donald Trump shouldn’t skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

4:41 p.m.

Review: The Promise Makes Simpleminded Melodrama Out of the Armenian Genocide

But it’s for a good cause.

4:23 p.m.

The Highbrow Genius of The Simpsons

▶️ It started as early as the Ayn Rand School for Tots.

4:22 p.m.

The 10 Most Absurd Loglines From the Fall TV Pilot Season

Disasters! Illusions! Zach Braff!

4:07 p.m.

Dear Katherine Heigl: Please Play More Villains

Unforgettable is a trashy psychosexual thriller. It’s also the former rom-com star’s best work in years.

3:54 p.m.

Laura Poitras Cancels Assange Doc Screening to Add Jeff Sessions Update

Risk’s May 5 release date is unaffected.

3:03 p.m.

Girlboss Will Make You Nostalgic, But Not Necessarily in a Good Way

Netflix’s adaptation of Sophia Amoruso’s #Girlboss story feels weirdly retro, in more ways than one.

2:53 p.m.

An Extended Fast and Furious Universe Is Forming Around the Rock, Jason Statham

We’ll finally know how many muscles can fit onscreen at one time.

2:14 p.m.

Chris Pratt Has Complicated Thoughts on Being Objectified

“My kids can go to college because I’m an object.”

2:03 p.m.

Britt Robertson, Kay Cannon, and Sophia Amoruso on Netflix’s Girlboss

“She has no business managing people. I think that’s a big obstacle.”

1:43 p.m.

Bad Tattoo Connoisseur Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Like Fan’s Butt Tattoo of His Name

He only has himself to blame.

12:51 p.m.

Why Are All the Gays Still Obsessed With Big Little Lies?

“No, but seriously, guys, I’m a total Bonnie.”

12:34 p.m.

Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney Had Bigger Plans for Carrie Fisher

“I miss her, but I’ll miss her in our show, you know, I’ll miss that character and I’ll miss being able to tell that character’s story.”

12:08 p.m.

The Mother of Hannah’s Baby on Girls Says He ‘Fit the Role to a T’

The baby is of Haitian and Puerto Rican descent, not Caucasian and Pakistani like the characters on the show.

11:46 a.m.

5 Very Prince Stories Told One Year After His Death

Like that time he turned down working with Maurice White.

11:45 a.m.

What Jane Pratt Can’t Live Without

Including the Sesame Street backpack, calming supplements, and blood-sugar-regulating tea.

11:34 a.m.

Oprah Winfrey Is Phenomenal in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

She is still capable of surprising us.