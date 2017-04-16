Lauryn Hill Turned Up at Coachella for a Surprise Performance With DJ Snake

Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Lauryn Hill herself is the latest surprise to come out of Coachella, after the somewhat elusive star gave festival-goers the unannounced gift of her presence during DJ Snake’s set on Saturday night. Hill stuck around for three songs, performing Fugees standbys “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not” with DJ Snake before taking on her own “Lost Ones” solo. And though Hill wasn’t DJ Snake’s only unexpected drop-in, she was his most sparsely accessible one. While Hill graced only DJ Snake’s show, Migos also showed up to do “Bad And Boujee,” having pulled the same move at Future’s set just hours earlier. Watch footage of Hill’s much-appreciated pit stop below.

LEGENDARY 🙀 @djsnake surprises the crowd with LAURYN HILL! #coachella2017 #indio #classic #laurynhill #ampradio #djsnake A post shared by AMP Radio (@971ampradio) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT