By

Tags:

The Lead Singer of the Chainsmokers Sings Like a Shy Little Baby

The lead singer of the Chainsmokers (Andrew Taggart) sings like a shy little baby. But little babies don’t sing, do they? You’re right, fellow baby expert. The singing of Andrew Taggart (the lead singer of the Chainsmokers) is not the sound of a little baby singing; but it’s the essence of a shy little baby. Like, have you ever seen a shy little baby consider walking for the first time, unsure of itself and confused by physics and oblivious to existential reality? If that seminal life event could be turned into a sound, it would be just like the singing of the lead singer of the Chainsmokers (Andrew Taggart). So, he just doesn’t project well? Yes and no, fellow baby expert. Yes, technically, he doesn’t project his vocals well. But he does a good job of projecting that he is a shy little baby with his singing voice, which is so gentle, mumbly, and meek despite how banging the music gets. See for yourself, fellow baby expert.

Lead Singer of the Chainsmokers Sings Like a Shy Little Baby

Related

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.