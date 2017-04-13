LeBron James, Not Humble, Is Teasing Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

We’re only hours away from Kendrick Lamar’s new album, but LeBron James really wants you to know he already has it. Not only that, but King James already knows the words. Footage of the ball player vibing to Kendrick’s Damn. surfaced on his Instagram story, according to Complex. See clips of LeBron James’s listening session, and remember not to trust him with that pre-release download link the next time you have something new coming out:

Lebron already vibing to that new Kendrick Lamar album.. #DAMN pic.twitter.com/0qVAtRkFZd — Miguel Chines (@MiguelChines) April 13, 2017

Damn., which features collaborations with Rihanna and U2, is out tomorrow. And just in case you wanted to know who isn’t acting humble: