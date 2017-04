When Leslie Jones stopped by The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon challenged the Saturday Night Live star to a game of “Truth or Lie.” The only catch was that Jones would have to to try to trick Dr. Phil, a daytime talkshow host who has heard more than his share of wild, possibly fictional, tales. Perhaps it is Dr. Phil’s professional experience that made it possible for him to stare calmly after Jones slam dunks the story’s punchline, while Fallon, as he is wont to do, walked offstage laughing.