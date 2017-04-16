Put the Carmen Sandiego look away for now, because Lady Gaga is breaking from her Joanne sound already. Less than a year after that album’s debut, Gaga made good on her headlining gig at Coachella this weekend. There, she debuted a new, radio-friendly track called “The Cure” at the festival before promptly releasing it everywhere else. “The Cure” is a notable departure from both old school Gaga and Joanne’s country vibes, hewing more closely to softer indie pop trends. But hey, restorative tonic for what ails you or no, it’s Laga Gaga, so it’s still a bop. Listen below.