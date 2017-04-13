Listen to TLC’s Nostalgia-Laced New Song ‘Way Back’

Delays be damned, for TLC’s Kickstarter-backed, long gestating new album is really, actually, almost here this time. Today, a surer sign of its tangibility arrived in the form of a single, “Way Back.” True to TLC form, the song is very 90s R&B, and in keeping with the nostalgia theme, it dropped on the radio. (See kids, back in the 90s, radio was like podcasts but it was always on, especially in your car!) The album will drop June 30, according to Entertainment Weekly, and in the meantime, T-Boz and Chilli are preparing to jump on this summer’s “I Love the 90s” tour, which Karlie Kloss should attend so she can straighten her head out a bit. Listen to “Way Back” in its iHeartRadio world premiere, below. And remember: Don’t go chasin’ waterfalls, no scrubs, etc.