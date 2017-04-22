Harry Styles seems like a nice young man. But even nice young men have to address rumors about them when they sit down on Graham Norton’s comfy couch, and there’s one rumor everyone needs to know: Did he bring carrot cake to a Fleetwood Mac concert? (He did, aw!) Alright fine, it’s not that, but rather if he auditioned for the role of Han Solo in Disney’s upcoming stand-alone Star Wars feature. Unleash your inner body language expert and decide for yourself. But if you ask us, he definitely did. Or didn’t he?
Stare at Harry Styles’ Face and Deduce If Actually Auditioned for Han Solo
