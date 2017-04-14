If you’re trying to spend less time online in an effort to actively protect your sanity, and also you’re a huge Lorde fan, we’ve got news that’s really not going to help you achieve your goal. Earlier this evening, the singer took to social media to announce a surprise midnight show tonight at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, ahead of her performance at Coachella this weekend. Tickets to the surprise event would only be $20, Lorde explained, in celebration of her age. Unfortunately, if you happened to be out this evening having dinner with family or drinking with friends or dancing on an SUV in an attempt to purge the memory of your former lover from your body, well, you blew it. Tickets sold out almost immediately. Hopefully someone will leak some footage of the performance tomorrow morning…which you will only see if you spend more time online. Yeah, this is not going to help your Twitter addiction one bit.