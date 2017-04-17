Lorde Debuted Quietly Explosive New Song ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at Coachella

This year at Coachella flower crowns are out, and debuting new singles is in. According to Pitchfork, during her Sunday set at the music festival, Lorde premiered the song “Homemade Dynamite.” This new single came just one night after her surprise performance at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California where she debuted another song “Sober.” And Lorde isn’t the only chart-topping pop star bringing out new music for the occasion. Lady Gaga also released a new number “The Cure” directly after her headlining set. Hear snippets of Lorde’s newest melancholic yet dance-worthy endeavor “Homemade Dynamite” in Twitter videos below.