1:38 a.m.

Lorde Debuted Quietly Explosive New Song ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at Coachella

Just the night before Lorde premiered “Sober” at a smaller performance.

12:27 a.m.

Girls Series Finale Recap: I Got It

The problem of how to end Girls has always rested on the problem of what we want from Hannah.

12:01 a.m.

Carousel Is Merrily Coming Around to Broadway Again in 2018

The most recent Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic was in 1994.

Yesterday at 11:47 p.m.

Girls Should Be Remembered for How Funny It Was

Girls was many things, but it always made me laugh.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner on the End of Girls and Hannah’s Final Pants-Free Shot

“It wouldn’t be Girls if Hannah had pants on, right?”

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

David Mandel on the ‘Accidental’ Ways Veep Resembles Real Life This Season

“It’s the greatest accidental decision ever.”

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

The First and Last Appearances of Girls’ Most Memorable Characters

Where they started and where they ended up.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Billions Recap: Rocking with the Marauders

The self-destructiveness of both Axe and Chuck, and its consequences, is on display.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Veep Recap: Don’t Call It a Comeback (No, Seriously)

As we learn the current whereabouts of Selina’s old team, the former president has an unpopular idea.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

A Guide to Veep Characters’ Post White House Careers

Where does this new season of Veep find Selina and her merry crew?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

American Crime Recap: Another Body

This week’s American Crime was well-performed, but it felt manipulative.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Feud Recap: It Was Never Enough

In just a few lines of dialogue, you learn everything you need to about Bette and Joan’s relationship.

Yesterday at 10:43 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Girls Series Finale

How do we feel about where Hannah ended up?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Leftovers Season Premiere Recap: Stairway to Kevin

Fun? In my episode of The Leftovers?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Damon Lindelof Explains The Leftovers’ Opening Prologue

Another mysterious, dialogue-free sequence.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Story Behind The Leftovers’ Big Reveal

It all came down to how they shot it.

Yesterday at 9:05 p.m.

With Rumors, Scandal, and a Record Budget Shortfall, What Broke the Met?

Just a year ago, the museum was planning an ambitious expansion and touting record attendance. Now its director has been ousted.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

After Her Sugar Sphinx, Kara Walker Is a Whole Different Kind of Public Figure

And she’s figuring out a whole new approach to public art.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Ready to Pop Off

There is a whole bunch of mess here and it is all covered in a layer of psychosexual obsessions.

Yesterday at 8:49 p.m.

Doctor Who’s Sonic Screwdriver Added to the Oxford English Dictionary

TARDIS is already in there.