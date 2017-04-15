Lorde Debuts Old Dance Moves, New Melodrama Tracks at Surprise Show

As promised, Lorde held a surprise show in Pioneertown, California on Friday night, and, that elusive green light aside, she delivered on all a good Lorde fan could want. In addition to performances of “Green Light,” “Liability,” and some old faves, Lorde also debuted some as-yet-unheard Melodrama tracks, including one called “Sober” and one that Pitchfork suggests could be titled “Sober Interlude,” though it also sounds like it may be the album’s title track. Name semantics aside, we now have new Lorde tracks thanks to her first live show in nearly three years, so make like the royalty in question and do a questionable dance of celebration.