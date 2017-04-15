A celebratory fedora is in order.

Gina Rodriguez to Voice Carmen Sandiego in New Netflix Series

“I’d like to tell a joke to lighten the mood. But we’re Radiohead, so f*ck it.”

Radiohead Leaves Coachella Stage Twice After Sound Fails

Who you should blame is … America.

Alec Baldwin Implores You Not to Blame Kendall Jenner for Pepsi Ad

Vacation Obama is the best Obama.

The Obamas Are Hanging With Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen on a Yacht

There’s the British dethronings and re-thronings we know and love.

Taran Killam Crowns Brian D’Arcy James As Hamilton ’s New (Old) King George III

She was “frustrated” by his comments about sexual harassment.

Megyn Kelly Reportedly Complained About Bill O’Reilly Before Leaving Fox

Looks (and tastes?) familiar.

See the First Look At The Great British Bake Off’s New Hosts

That Lorde footage, we want it.

Lorde Debuts Old Dance Moves, New Melodrama Tracks at Surprise Show

…or maybe that’s what they want us to think.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys’s Romance Began at a Drunk Kickball Party

9:17 a.m.

Warren Beatty Knows the Oscars Envelope Brouhaha Was the TV Event of the Century

“I guess you can say it’s chaos.”