If you’re wondering what Macaulay Culkin has been up to, here it is: He’s playing a crucified Kurt Cobain in Father John Misty’s music video for “Total Entertainment Forever.” In the song’s visual, Culkin — as Cobain — is tied up and crucified by men dressed as Ronald McDonald. To Culkin’s right and left? Jon from “Garfield” and Bill Clinton. To add a new level of bizarre humor, this is all a VR fantasy of George Washington (played by musician David Garland, according to Pitchfork).

Culkin’s Father John Misty cameo is just the latest in his string of kooky pet projects. In 2013, he started making pizza-themed covers of Velvet Underground songs in his cover band (appropriately called the Pizza Underground); he also gave Home Alone fans a decidedly grim update on what Kevin McCallister would busy himself with as an adult. And then there’s his absurd DIY Aladdin movie with Adam Green, who also had a hand in this video. All that, and he still has time to announce himself randomly on the Libertines’ Carl Barat’s Instagram: