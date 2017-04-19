By

Watch the Ever-So-Moody Trailer for Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

Marvel Television’s reach is crawling out like the tentacles of Hydra this year, and one spot they’re conquering is Freeform. The erstwhile ABC Family will be airing Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, a new series about two troubled teens who gain superpowers — one can make little daggers of hard light and the other can teleport people by cloaking them in a mysterious energy field — and then find themselves on the run. The first trailer for the show just debuted and it’s really quite good, channeling cinematic lighting and moody-teen vibes into a very promising little teaser.

Watch the Very Moody Trailer for Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

