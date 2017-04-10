Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Coachella Organizer Was ‘Offended’ by the Festival Owner’s Anti-Gay Donations

“I’m telling you, these types of things can kill you.”

10:07 a.m.

Korn’s New Bassist Steals Your Dream of Being 12 Years Old and Playing in Korn

Tye Trujillo will fill in for Korn’s regular bassist, Fieldy Arvizu.

10:00 a.m.

The Sense8 Season-Two Trailer Is an Action-Packed Lecture on Rembrandt

The Wachowskis’s globe-spanning drama returns to Netflix May 5.

9:33 a.m.

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Gets Gladiatorial

Featuring a sweet Led Zeppelin soundtrack.

8:00 a.m.

Comedy Bang! Bang! Is Coming to New York for Vulture Festival

Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

12:15 a.m.

Girls Recap: We’re All Just Doing Our Best

The real ending here is these four characters’ relationship with one another.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Homeland Season-Finale Recap: Another Lesson Learned

The season finale of Homeland focused on several of the things this show does best.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

Lena Dunham Has Known Where Hannah Would End Up on Girls Since Season 2

“Considering I spent the rest of my life working with Planned Parenthood, it was fun to not make it a political choice.”

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

Crashing Season-Finale Recap: She Is Risen

The season finale of Crashing begins at a strip club and ends at a baptism.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Feud Recap: Back Where We Started

Bette and Joan are coming for what’s theirs this time around.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

American Crime Recap: The Women

This week’s American Crime was heartbreaking and infuriating.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Billions Recap: The Bull Who Gets All the Cows

Chuck’s power grows and Axe’s fixation on the Sandicot deal further consumes him.

Yesterday at 10:07 p.m.

Watch the Trailer for Risk, the New Documentary About Julian Assange

Scarier than that trailer for It.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Won a Record Nine Olivier Awards

The West End production won all but two of its 11 nominations at today’s ceremony.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Unfinished Basements

Here it is: the unveiling of the infamous and unfinished Chateau Sheree.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Andrew Rannells Is Happy to Play Gay Men (As Long As They’re Not Too Relatable)

On the eve of the Girls finale, the actor recounts his audition horror stories, the anal-sex tutorial he led on set, and the roles he’s being offered.

Yesterday at 8:17 p.m.

Well, It Just Got Harder to Stream Jay Z’s Music

Steering Hova fans ever Tidal-ward.

Yesterday at 8:11 p.m.

Lauren Graham Worries About Overstaying Her Welcome With More Gilmore Girls

“If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day.”

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Proud New Parents

Their first baby was born two weeks ago.

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

Get Your Tickets to See Britney Spears in Vegas; She Won’t Be There Much Longer

The end is nigh.