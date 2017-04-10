Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Gets Gladiatorial

Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Asks, ‘Thor You Not Entertained’?
We’ve known for a while that the next Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Thor: Ragnarok, would feature the title character performing gladiatorial combat. We’ve also known it would feature Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Cate Blanchett as empress of the underworld, Tessa Thompson as a battle-hardened warrior, and Jeff Goldblum as a louche and amoral gamemaster. What we didn’t know is just how fresh and thrilling all of those elements would feel when tossed in a blender and whizzed around by director Taika Waititi. The first teaser for Ragnarok has dropped and oh boy, it’s a humdinger. Come for the superheroics, stay for the Led Zep soundtrack.