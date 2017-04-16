Latest News from Vulture

25 mins ago

The Good Fight Season Finale Recap: One for You and One for Me

It was a finale worthy of the rest of the very strong series

8:50 a.m.

Hey (Hey!) You (You!) Watch Harry Styles Impersonate Mick Jagger!

There’s a lot of movin’ and shakin’.

8:26 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Returns to Address That Hitler Debacle

“Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on the Jews.”

6:20 a.m.

Watching Broadway’s Groundhog Day, Starring Phil Connors’s Understudy

Andrew Call gave his first performance in the musical after the show’s star, Andy Karl, was injured Friday night.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Season Premiere Recap: The Women with the Stars in Their Eyes

The latest episode of Doctor Who is rife with promise of greatness to come.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie on Her ‘Crazy’ Audition to Become the Newest Companion

“It’s one of the biggest jobs in British television and I wasn’t expecting to get it.”

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Tyrese Gibson Apologizes for His Sexist Rant About ‘Sluts’ During an Interview

“Damn I’ve said some super stupid s**t.”

Yesterday at 2:40 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Rocked an Extraordinarily Strong Look to Duet With Billy Joel

Sounds good, too.

Yesterday at 2:27 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez to Voice Carmen Sandiego in New Netflix Series

A celebratory fedora is in order.

Yesterday at 12:57 p.m.

Radiohead Leaves Coachella Stage Twice After Sound Fails

“I’d like to tell a joke to lighten the mood. But we’re Radiohead, so f*ck it.”

Yesterday at 12:35 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Implores You Not to Blame Kendall Jenner for Pepsi Ad

Who you should blame is … America.

Yesterday at 12:17 p.m.

The Obamas Are Hanging With Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen on a Yacht

Vacation Obama is the best Obama.

Yesterday at 11:40 a.m.

Taran Killam Crowns Brian d’Arcy James As Hamilton’s New (Old) King George III

There’s the British dethronings and re-thronings we know and love.

Yesterday at 11:17 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Reportedly Complained About Bill O’Reilly Before Leaving Fox

She was “frustrated” by his comments about sexual harassment.

Yesterday at 11:01 a.m.

See the First Look at The Great British Bake Off’s New Hosts

Looks (and tastes?) familiar.

Yesterday at 10:07 a.m.

Lorde Debuts Old Dance Moves, New Melodrama Tracks at Surprise Show

That Lorde footage, we want it.

Yesterday at 10:02 a.m.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys’s Romance Began at a Drunk Kickball Party

… Or maybe that’s what they want us to think.

Yesterday at 9:17 a.m.

Warren Beatty Knows the Oscars Envelope Brouhaha Was the TV Event of the Century

“I guess you can say it’s chaos.”

Yesterday at 8:38 a.m.

Groundhog Day’s Lead Injured During Show Days Before Opening Night

“Thank you all for hanging in there.”

4/14/2017 at 10:22 p.m.

Lorde Announces Surprise Midnight Show, Her First Show in Over 2 Years

“let’s get raucous before coachella on sunday night AHH”