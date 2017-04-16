How nice of the White House’s resident Easter Bunny to take a few moments from his Easter Sunday to apologize — “you all got your wish this week, didn’t ya?” — for his insensitive and dumb comments about Hitler and chemical weapons earlier this week. No matter! Spicey has a special “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dreidel” presentation with some Veggietales to tell the story of Passover to make up for it, and, of course, do everything within his power to not say some more inappropriate things about Jewish people. It goes as smoothly as you would expect.
Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Returns With a (Furry) Vengeance to Address That Hitler Debacle
How nice of the White House’s resident Easter Bunny to take a few moments from his Easter Sunday to apologize — “you all got your wish this week, didn’t ya?” — for his insensitive and dumb comments about Hitler and chemical weapons earlier this week. No matter! Spicey has a special “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dreidel” presentation with some Veggietales to tell the story of Passover to make up for it, and, of course, do everything within his power to not say some more inappropriate things about Jewish people. It goes as smoothly as you would expect.